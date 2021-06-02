Humanetics Corporation Receives Funding From Regenerative Medicine Minnesota to Study New Drug for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Triple negative breast cancer is the deadliest and most clinically challenging subtype of breast cancer. Patients are commonly treated by surgery followed by radiotherapy. Unfortunately, one in three patients will experience metastasis, and one of the major metastatic sites is the lung. During breast cancer radiotherapy, the lungs may be incidentally exposed to radiation, and the ensuing damage primes the lungs for tumor cell metastasis. The five-year survival rate of metastatic triple negative breast cancer is 11%. The regenerative properties of BIO 300 allow it to protect normal tissues, including the lungs, from harmful radiation exposure. These studies will assess the potential of BIO 300 to mitigate lung damage following radiation exposure to prevent metastasis of triple negative breast cancer.

The studies will be conducted by Dr. Cheuk Leung and his team at the University of Minnesota. Research in the Leung Lab focuses on understanding the cellular mechanisms of breast cancer to better treat disease and reduce cancer relapse. Dr. Leung is one of the leading experts in 3D organotypic cell models, which recapitulate the tumor microenvironment. The Leung Lab will utilize these model systems to study the effect of radiation and subsequent BIO 300 intervention on tumor metastasis.

BIO 300 is under advanced development by Humanetics as a medical countermeasure to protect the body from harm caused by ionizing radiation. It was initially discovered by researchers at the U.S. Department of Defense through their efforts to create radioprotective drugs for the military. BIO 300 has been shown to mitigate inflammation of the lungs (pneumonitis) and pulmonary fibrosis caused by radiation. Radiation-induced injury to normal lung tissue is similar to the toxicities associated with lung cancer radiotherapy, and to lung injury caused by COVID-19. Humanetics has therefore further expanded applications for the drug into cancer radiation therapy and COVID-19. Humanetics recently completed a clinical trial in lung cancer patients who developed pulmonary injury related to their radiation treatments (NCT02567799) and is currently enrolling a clinical trial in COVID-19 patients recently discharged from the hospital who are at risk of developing long-term pulmonary complications (NCT04482595).

About Humanetics Corporation

Humanetics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary drugs to prevent severe tissue damage caused by exposure to radiation, viral infection and other inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit www.humaneticscorp.com.

About Regenerative Medicine Minnesota

Regenerative Medicine Minnesota aims to improve the health of Minnesotans by advancing regenerative medicine. This state-wide initiative opens new economic opportunities through commercialization of technologies and leverages the strengths of Minnesota institutions to position the state at the forefront of regenerative medicine. The mission of Regenerative Medicine Minnesota is to support Minnesota regenerative medicine research that has the potential to improve patient care, translate research into clinical advances in regenerative medicine by funding clinical trials in Minnesota, and accelerate commercialization by supporting Minnesota businesses that bring regenerative medicine products and services to market.

