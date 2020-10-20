Humanetics Corporation Presents at the Annual Radiation Research Society Meeting

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Humanetics Corporation (Humanetics) presented at the 2020 Annual Meeting of the Radiation Research Society (RRS), held virtually October 18th through the 21st. Artur Serebrenik, Ph.D., of Humanetics presented data related to the Company’s medical countermeasure for radiation exposure, BIO 300 Oral Powder. The data describe the development of this novel solid-dosage formulation and the ability of BIO 300 Oral Powder to protect against radiation injury when administered prophylactically.

BIO 300 is a new drug candidate in phase 2 clinical trials to prevent normal tissue injury resulting from cancer radiotherapy and to reduce lung damage in discharged COVID-19 patients. It is administered in these trials as an oral liquid nanosuspension. BIO 300 Oral Powder is a new formulation that was developed to address the unique operational needs of military personnel and first responders. It is a solid oral dosage formulation that is shelf-stable and can be self-administered. This is in contrast to current FDA-approved radiation countermeasures that require cold storage and the need for medical personnel to administer multiple subcutaneous or intramuscular injections.

Data presented included the radioprotective effects of BIO 300 Oral Powder for both acute hematological and long-term pulmonary effects of radiation exposure. In this study, BIO 300 Oral Powder was compared to Neulasta®, an FDA-approved countermeasure that is currently held in the Strategic National Stockpile for use in radiation emergencies.

The development of BIO 300 is based upon research initiated by the United States Department of Defense, which has granted worldwide exclusive rights to Humanetics for the continued development of the drug as a medical countermeasure for radiation exposure. The research presented was supported by grants from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program.

About Humanetics Corporation

Humanetics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary drugs to prevent severe tissue damage caused by exposure to radiation, viral infection and other inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit www.humaneticscorp.com

The views expressed herein are those of Humanetics Corporation and may not reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Army, Department of Defense, or the U.S. Government.

