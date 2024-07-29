HRX 2024 IGNITES INNOVATION FOR CUTTING-EDGE BREAKTHROUGHS IN CARDIOVASCULAR MEDICINE AND DIGITAL HEALTH

Thought leaders, trailblazers, and advocates gather to explore the forefront of discoveries and advance partnerships between medicine and technology.

ATLANTA, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) is preparing for its third annual HRX event, bringing cardiovascular health innovators to Georgia’s capital. HRX is an unconventional convening of clinicians, engineers, developers, researchers, entrepreneurs, and investors inspiring collaborative generation of ideas and pushing boundaries of innovation in cardiovascular medicine. HRX empowers innovators throughout the health innovation cycle, supporting their journey from discovery, invention, translation, commercialization, and effective clinical utilization.

HRX 2024 will be held in person from September 5-7, 2024, at Atlanta’s Signia by Hilton Atlanta. Innovators will gather in one room throughout the conference, gaining insights into regulatory approvals, clinical trials, market adoption, and the integration of novel technologies into patient care. In this intimate setting, participants will discover cutting-edge breakthroughs, leverage opportunities, exchange insights, and engage in meaningful discussions to develop unique solutions to today’s biggest challenges.

“We are ecstatic to reconvene for the third year at HRX,” said HRX Executive Producer Jennifer Silva, MD. “Research and innovation are crucial in continuing to develop and identify new and emerging technologies within cardiovascular medicine and HRX is where ideas are born and brought to life.”

HRX 2024 is doing more this year than ever to propel cardiovascular innovation to new heights, including:

Key Opinion Leaders : More than 100 key opinion leaders (KOLs) representing diverse fields from medicine, technology, government, and business will attend prepared to share real-world insights and fresh points of view.

: More than 100 key opinion leaders (KOLs) representing diverse fields from medicine, technology, government, and business will attend prepared to share real-world insights and fresh points of view. ConneXions Lounge : An all-new ConneXions Lounge creates a productive space for attendees to meet 1:1 with future partners and collaborators.

: An all-new ConneXions Lounge creates a productive space for attendees to meet 1:1 with future partners and collaborators. Pitch Competition: Pre-commercialization innovators will have a unique platform to present their groundbreaking products, services, and solutions to a distinguished panel of judges and potential investors, all while competing for awards and cash prizes.

“HRX offers an incredibly unique opportunity for attendees to collaborate with the brightest minds across multiple sectors, including influential government agencies such as the FDA and NIH,” said HRX Executive Co-Producer Suneet Mittal, MD. “Every year we are excited to see how this immersive, collaborative setting creates a space where we come together and truly shape the future of medicine.”

Visit ExperienceHRX.com to learn more and follow #HRX2024 on X and LinkedIn for real-time updates and emerging news.

About HRX 2024

HRX is a global health and technology conference that brings clinicians, engineers, product developers, investors, entrepreneurs, regulators, nonprofits, and patient advocacy groups together. HRX provides a platform for stakeholders to collectively examine the latest innovations and share respective challenges while envisioning future solutions. Expertly curated to provoke thought and inspire collaboration, HRX is building a community of compassionate innovators dedicated to advancing technological approaches to cardiovascular digital health. For more information, visit www.ExperienceHRX.com.

About the Heart Rhythm Society

The Heart Rhythm Society is the international leader in science, education, and advocacy for cardiac arrhythmia professionals and patients and the primary information resource on heart rhythm disorders. Its mission is to improve the care of patients by promoting research, education, and optimal healthcare policies and standards. Incorporated in 1979 and based in Washington, D.C., it has a membership of more than 8,600 heart rhythm care professionals from over 90 countries. For more information, visit HRSonline.org.

Press Contacts:

Rachel Schwarz

rschwarz@brgcommunications.com

703-739-8350

