BioMidwest

High Throughput Genomics, Inc. Introduces Testing Method For RNA In Fixed Tissue Samples

December 7, 2006 | 
1 min read

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HTG, Inc., a provider of novel array-based gene expression assay technology and services for the pharmaceutical industry, today announced the availability of a new in situ testing method for gene expression in formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue samples. Using HTG’s qNPA™ (quantitative Nuclease Protection Assay) technology, researchers can, for the first time, effectively quantitate RNA expression for up to 16 targets simultaneously in FFPE tissue sections without the need for extraction or target amplification.

