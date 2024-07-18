SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

HFSA Announces Selection of New Officers and Board of Director Members

July 18, 2024 
1 min read

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) recently announced the selection of new officers and board members for the society with terms starting at the conclusion of the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting 2024 (ASM), which will take place September 27-30, 2024.

Kenneth Margulies, MD, FHFSA, of The University of Pennsylvania Health, will serve as President-Elect in the 2024-2025 cycle. Dr. Margulies will serve as President from 2025-2026 and Past President from 2026-2027.

Colleen McIlvennan, PhD, DNP, ANP, of the University of Colorado, will serve a second term as Secretary from 2024-2026.

Mitchell Psotka, MD, PhD, FHFSA, of Inova Health System and Martha Abshire Saylor, PhD, MSN, BA, RN, FHFSA, of Johns Hopkins University were selected as new members of the Board of Directors.

Upon completion of the 2024 ASM in Atlanta, Michael Felker, MD of the Duke Clinical Research Institute will become the 2024-2025 President of HFSA. James Fang, MD will become Immediate Past President.

Learn more about leadership at HFSA here.

For headshots, contact Laura Poko at lpoko@hfsa.org.

About the Heart Failure Society of America

The Heart Failure Society of America, Inc. (HFSA) represents the first organized effort by heart failure experts from the Americas to provide a forum for all those interested in heart function, heart failure, and congestive heart failure (CHF) research and patient care. The mission of HFSA is to provide a platform to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, innovation, research, and advocacy. HFSA members include physicians, scientists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, trainees, other healthcare workers and patients. For more information, visit hfsa.org.

Media Contact: Laura Poko, 301-798-4493, ext. 226, lpoko@hfsa.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hfsa-announces-selection-of-new-officers-and-board-of-director-members-302198936.html

SOURCE Heart Failure Society of America

Washington D.C. Events People
