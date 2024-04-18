Henry Schein Supports The ‘Carry The Load’ Memorial May Campaign For Third Consecutive Year

Since 2022, Team Schein Has Joined the Initiative to Honor and Remember the Service and Sacrifice of the U.S. Military, Veterans, First Responders, and Their Families

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Henry Schein, Inc.. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced that for the third consecutive year it is supporting the Carry The Load® Memorial May campaign, a month-long Memorial Day awareness program providing active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by the U.S. military, veterans, first responders, and their families.

Since 2022, Team Schein has walked throughout the country to honor and remember the nation’s fallen heroes. For a recap of last year’s rally at Henry Schein’s Corporate Headquarters in Melville, click here.

As a national sponsor, Henry Schein is supporting activities being held across the U.S. during May through its businesses and corporate organizations. The participating businesses include North American Rescue (NAR), Henry Schein Dental, Henry Schein Medical, and Henry Schein One, joined by Henry Schein Cares, the Company’s global corporate social responsibility program, and Henry Schein’s Veterans Engagement Team (VET) Employee Resource Group. Additionally, the businesses will once again sponsor the flagship event, the Dallas Memorial March, a two-day celebration of heroes, remembrance of the fallen, and education in respectful observance of Memorial Day.

“Team Schein looks forward to participating in Carry The Load events this May in recognition of the individuals who have served and are currently serving our country,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “As a Company with many Team Schein Members who fulfilled military duties, we value the contributions service members bring to our organizations, families, and communities. It is important that on this Memorial Day, we pause and remember the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we enjoy each day.”

Beginning on April 29, 2024, Team Schein Members around the country will walk in the National Relay, attend community events, and fundraise for the nation’s heroes. Henry Schein Cares, NAR, Henry Schein Dental, Henry Schein Medical, and Henry Schein One will sponsor the following community events and the Dallas Memorial March:

May 1, 2024 – Melville, New York

May 4, 2024 – Reno/Sparks, Nevada

May 9, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois

May 11, 2024 – Greer, South Carolina

May 26 - 27, 2024 – Dallas, Texas

“Giving back to the communities we serve is an important part of our Team Schein culture,” said Ron South, Executive Sponsor of Henry Schein’s Veterans Engagement Team, and Chief Financial Officer. “Having the opportunity to walk throughout the month, in honor of our nation’s heroes, exemplifies the Company’s spirit of volunteerism, and we are delighted to be involved in this initiative.”

Carry The Load is a non-profit organization founded more than a decade ago as a grassroots effort by two veteran U.S. Navy SEALs to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day and to raise awareness of the sacrifices surrounding men and women in uniform. Its Memorial May initiative was created to honor and remember the people who died while serving in the U.S. military.

“Seeing Team Schein join us in support of the Memorial May campaign for consecutive years further highlights our shared values and dedication to honoring our nation’s heroes,” said Stephen Holley, Co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Carry The Load. “Together, we continue to ensure the legacies of our service members and their families endure.”

Henry Schein’s participation in the Carry The Load program aligns with the Company’s ongoing support of veterans and service members. For example, VET, its Employee Resource Group for veterans and members of the Armed Forces, was created to unify veterans, their families, and Team Schein Members by fostering camaraderie, providing recruitment and advocacy for service members, and giving back to the community. VET helps to establish a forum for members to engage, collaborate, develop, and address the unique issues that veterans face, as well as assist in the Company’s outreach to veteran communities to enhance recruitment and onboarding efforts, and support Henry Schein’s corporate citizenship philosophy through community engagement.

The Company is also a DOD SkillBridge authorized organization, providing service members with opportunities to enhance various skills through Henry Schein externships. Additionally, NAR, a Henry Schein Medical business, is a leading provider of survivability and casualty-care medical products to the defense and public safety markets.

For more information about the Carry The Load Memorial May campaign and to register for an event, please click here. For more information on Henry Schein’s Diversity & Inclusion efforts, please click here.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 25,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company’s network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 33 countries and territories. The Company’s sales reached $12.3 billion in 2023, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 11.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on X.

About Carry the Load ®

Carry The Load is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 2011 by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley. Carry The Load’s mission is to provide active ways to honor and remember our nation’s heroes by connecting Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders, and their families. For more, visit www.carrytheload.org or carrytheload.org/newsroom. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

