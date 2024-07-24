SUBSCRIBE
Helio Genomics to Participate in the 2024 UBS Genomic Medicine Summit

July 24, 2024 | 
1 min read

IRVINE, Calif., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helio Genomics (“Helio” or “the Company”), an AI-driven healthcare company specializing in diagnostics technology and test development for cancer detection, today announced that Justin Chen Li, Helio’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the UBS Genomic Medicine Summit, to be held, August 13-14, 2024, in Dana Point, CA. More than 40 biotech, diagnostic, life science tools, and healthcare technology companies will participate in this event, which will feature a wide range of panel discussions on genomic research, cancer testing, regulation and reimbursement, and artificial intelligence.

About Helio Genomics
Helio Genomics is a commercial stage, AI-driven healthcare company specializing in diagnostics technology and test development for cancer detection. HelioLiver is a multi-analyte blood test that evaluates cell free DNA (cfDNA) methylation patterns, serum protein markers, and demographic information for the detection of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). For more information, please visit us at www.heliogenomics.com.

Contacts:

Jeremy Feffer (investors)
LifeSci Advisors
917-749-1494
jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com

California
