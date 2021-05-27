Health and Human Services Awards Battelle Contract to Deploy COVID-19 Testing in Mid-West States

May 27, 2021 19:54 UTC

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Battelle has been selected to manage the logistics of administering COVID-19 tests for millions of Americans in 16 states through the U.S. Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Midwest Expanded Testing Coordination Hub, the Department of Defense announced May 26.

Outreach and coordination will begin immediately while testing will commence in early July and be conducted primarily in schools and also include access for underserved populations such as the homeless and people in other congregate care settings.

Two additional organizations were awarded separate agreements to provide similar services across other geographical locations in the U.S.

The laboratory diagnostic analysis of collected samples will be conducted in subcontracted, certified testing facilities. Among other logistical requirements, Battelle will conduct outreach to eligible entities that can find more information on the website www.testedandprotected.org.

As schools reopen, providing easy access to testing for those who formerly had difficulty getting it will be a priority for keeping our children learning and in school while we mitigate the challenges brought by the pandemic. The strategy for increasing testing opportunities for K-8 schools, underserved populations, and congregate settings includes expanded services delivered through existing laboratories and managed by regional coordination centers.

“Our testing program helps schools, congregate care settings, and communities reduce the spread of the virus and limit the need for other public health steps like widespread quarantine,” said Sanj Pai, general manager of Battelle’s Health business. “Increased screening through this program helps communities rapidly address outbreaks and controls the spread of the virus,” he said.

Rapid, reliable testing is a hallmark of keeping COVID-19 in check, so the program’s goal of testing 750,000 people per week will have the opportunity for a large impact. At the height of school closures in the U.S. in 2020, more than 55 million students in 124,000 public and private schools were impacted by closures.

About Battelle

