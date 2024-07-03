Hansa Biopharma to host Q2 2024 interim results conference call

LUND, Sweden, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma, “Hansa” (NASDAQ Stockholm: HNSA), will publish its interim report for January-June 2024 on July 18, 2024. Interested parties may join the Company’s quarterly conference call on the same date at 14:00 CEST/8:00 AM EST. The event will be hosted by Søren Tulstrup, President and CEO, Matthew Shaulis, CCO and US President, Evan Ballantyne, CFO, and Hitto Kaufmann, CR&DO. The call will include a review of the interim results and a business and pipeline update. It will be held in English.

Slides used in the presentation will be made available on the company website at the following link: Financial reports.

To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details provided below:

Sweden: +46-8-1241-0952

United Kingdom: +44-203-7696819

United States: +1 646-787-0157

Participant access code: 765135

The webcast will be available on https://hansabiopharma.eventcdn.net/events/half-year-january-june-2024

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop and commercialize innovative, lifesaving and life-altering treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. Hansa Biopharma has developed a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients. Hansa Biopharma has a rich and expanding research and development program based on the Company’s proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform, to address serious unmet medical needs in transplantation, autoimmune diseases, gene therapy and cancer. Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at www.hansabiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

The following files are available for download:



