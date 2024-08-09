SUBSCRIBE
Gyre Therapeutics to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

August 9, 2024 
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gyre Therapeutics (“Gyre”) (Nasdaq: GYRE), a self-sustainable, commercial-stage biotechnology company with clinical development programs focusing on a variety of chronic organ diseases, today announced that Han Ying, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting a company overview at the Sidoti August Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 10:45 a.m. ET (7:45 a.m. PT).

To register in advance for the presentation webcast, sign up here.

A webcast replay will be accessible following the live session on the Events and Presentations page of Gyre’s website.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, CA, with a primary focus on the development and commercialization of F351 (Hydronidone) for the treatment of NASH-associated fibrosis in the U.S. Gyre’s development strategy for F351 in NASH is based on the company’s experience in NASH rodent model mechanistic studies and CHB-induced liver fibrosis clinical studies. Gyre is also advancing a diverse pipeline in the PRC through its indirect controlling interest in Gyre Pharmaceuticals, including ETUARY therapeutic expansions, F573, F528, and F230.

For Investors:

Stephen Jasper

stephen@gilmartinir.com

