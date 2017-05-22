Granules India’s $35 Million Expansion to Create 102 Jobs in Virginia

Granules India to Add 102 Jobs, Invest $35 Million in Fairfax County Pharmaceutical R&D, Manufacturing Operation

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Governor Terry McAuliffe today announced that Granules India Ltd., a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company, will invest $35 million into its wholly owned subsidiary, Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc., to expand its pharmaceutical R&D and manufacturing capabilities in Fairfax County. Virginia successfully competed against New Jersey for the project, which will create 102 new jobs. In 2014, the company invested $15 million to establish the wholly-owned subsidiary operation, creating 75 jobs.

“The Fairfax County EDA has greatly enjoyed helping Granules India build its presence here. This announcement is important in several ways,” said Gerald L. Gordon, Ph.D., president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “The work that Granules India is doing here in pharmaceutical manufacturing and research is a great example of how the life-science industry is growing rapidly here, and the company joins more than 400 other foreign-owned firms that have chosen Fairfax County for U.S. expansion.”

Granules India Ltd. is headquartered in Hyderabad, India. The company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients, pharmaceutical formulation intermediates and finished dosages, distributed to customers in regulated and semi-regulated markets. Granules India operates in a 100,000-square foot facility in the Chantilly area of Fairfax County. The company is conducting research and development to formulate products, and intends to manufacture products in the location as well.

“Setting up a development and manufacturing presence in the United States was the first step we took as a company to meet our strategic focus on strengthening our global presence,” said Priyanka Chigurupati, executive vice president, Granules India Ltd. “We are very excited about our plans for expansion in Fairfax County. There is a lot of untapped potential with a highly educated and technically savvy workforce, reliable security, diverse amenities and state-of-the-art infrastructure including Dulles International Airport, the Port of Virginia, and the expanded Metrorail in close proximity.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support Granules’ new job creation through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program. State-funded VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities.

