Government of Canada releases report on the appropriate use of medications

OTTAWA, ON, July 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada released the final report from the Canadian Drug Agency Transition Office’s Appropriate Use Advisory Committee (Advisory Committee) on the appropriate use of medications. The report provides nine recommendations, focused on five strategic priority areas and includes a framework for Canada’s Drug Agency’s (CDA-AMC) appropriate use program. These recommendations will inform how to best develop and implement a pan-Canadian strategy for the appropriate use of prescription medications.

While medications are intended to improve the health of patients, inappropriate prescribing and use of medications can have a negative impact on patients and significant financial costs for the health care system. If unchecked, inappropriate use can be serious and lead to falls, fractures, memory impairment, loss of autonomy, hospitalizations, and death.

Approximately 1.9 million Canadian seniors regularly use at least one inappropriately prescribed medication. The inappropriate use of prescription medications has an economic cost of $419 million a year, rising to over $1.4 billion when hospital visits and the impacts of these other harms are included.

A national strategy to enhance appropriate prescribing and use of medications will provide a common vision to support both prescribers and patients, and help improve health outcomes for Canadians. The Advisory Committee’s report will guide the CDA-AMC as it engages with provinces, territories, health care providers, patients and other partners, to finalize the strategy, including the development of tools, resources and recommendations for prescribers and patients, and puts its new appropriate use program in place.

The release of this report follows the December 2023 announcement on the creation the CDA-AMC and the February 2024 introduction of Bill C-64 (An Act respecting pharmacare) which is intended to guide ongoing efforts to improve the universal and affordable access coverage for and accessibility, affordability and appropriate use of prescription drugs for all Canadians.

“Prescription medications play an essential role in the health of many Canadians. However, when inappropriately prescribed and used, medications can have significant health and financial costs. I would like to convey my appreciation to the Advisory Committee for their work on this issue. Alongside our plan to move towards national universal pharmacare, we will support developing a pan-Canadian appropriate use program at Canada’s Drug Agency, who will continue working to improve health outcomes for Canadians.”

“The appropriate use of prescription medications has the potential to positively impact every health priority that federal, provincial and territorial governments have agreed on tackling to better serve people in Canada. Given the health challenges that Canadians have faced over the past few years, we owe it to them to address this issue. I would like to thank every member of the Appropriate Use Advisory Committee for their dedication and contribution to this important work.”

June 18, 2024, Bill C-64, An Act respecting pharmacare completed second reading in the Senate.

The report contains nine recommendations addressed to the CDA and appropriate use system partners focused on five strategic priorities including: supporting for program design, implementation and delivery; enhancing collaboration amongst system partners; strengthening policy development and advice; bolstering research and evaluation; and increasing access to and utilization of data and technologies.

The CDATO established an Advisory Committee in March 2023 , to provide advice and guidance for the development of a pan-Canadian Appropriate Use Strategy and a corresponding program for the CDA-AMC that would enhance the development of tools, resources, and guidance to support patients and prescribers.

