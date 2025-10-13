SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

AHF Commends Gov. Newsom for Signing PBM Reform Bill (SB 41, Weiner)

October 13, 2025 | 
1 min read

Legislation reforms will rein in drug middlemen abuses

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) thanked California Governor Gavin Newsom for signing SB 41, a bill which will further regulate pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and prevent inflated prescription drug prices. AHF also thanked Senator Scott Weiner (D-San Francisco), who authored and successfully carried the bill.

According to a statement issued by the governor, SB 41 “... enacts a sweeping reform of the allowable business practices for PBMs, ... (and) represents the most aggressive effort in the country to lower prescription drug costs. California continues to lead the way in lowering costs, increasing transparency, and ensuring that the savings are passed on to payers and consumers.”

“For too long, PBMs have been inflating healthcare costs by sitting as a middleman between drug companies, health plans, and the pharmacies that dispense drugs to patients. Among other things, SB 41 prevents PBMs from profiting off of the spread between what health plans pay and pharmacies are reimbursed for their services. It also prevents PBMs from favoring their own pharmacies over pharmacies in the networks that the PBMs administer – a blatant conflict of interest. AHF has been in the forefront of PBM reform, and SB 41 represents a major victory that we and others fought long and hard for,” said Laura Boudreau, Chief of Operations, Risk Management and Quality Control for AHF. “Reining in PBM abuse remains an important issue nationwide, but today we celebrate passage of this bill and thank Senator Weiner for authoring and carrying this bill and Governor Newsom for signing it.”

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest HIV/AIDS healthcare organization, provides cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 2.6 million individuals across 49 countries, including the U.S. and in Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, visit us online at AIDShealth.org, find us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.


Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ged Kenslea, Senior Director, Communications, AHF
+1.323.791.5526 mobile ged.kenslea@ahf.org

Southern California Pharmacy benefit managers Government
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
South side and Dome of the US Capitol in Washington DC, United States
BIOSECURE Act
The BIOSECURE Act Is Back, as Congress Tacks New Version On to Broader Defense Bill
October 10, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
2006 James Gathany Captured by James Gathany, Centers for Disease Control's biomedical photographer, this 2006 image depicted the exterior of the new "Tom Harkin Global Communications Center", otherwise known as Building 19, located on the organization's Roybal Campus in Atlanta, Georgia. The facility houses the CDC's Information Center/Library, auditoria and meeting halls, which are used to accommodate in-house staff meetings, and national/international conferences hosted by the CDC, and the National Center for Health Marketing's, Division of Creative Services, which includes a full service television broadcast facility. The exhibit area currently features the "Global Symphony", the first of several permanently installed exhibitions, and changing exhibitions that focus on a variety of public health topics. The exhibits in the Center are self-guided, and require no advance reservations. Additional curriculum-based exhibits and programming will be added in the future. Tom Harkin Global Communications Center Exhibit Area Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - 1600 Clifton Road, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30333 - Hours: Monday  Friday, 9 am  5 pm, except for federal holidays Admission is free - Government-issue photo ID is required for entry. Please note that CDC is a working federal facility and as such does not provide public tours of its campus and laboratories. - For more information please call 404-639-0830.
Vaccines
ACIP Meeting Delayed Indefinitely; COVID-19 Vaccines Continue To Show Benefit in New Study
October 9, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Messenger RNA or mRNA strand 3D rendering illustration with copy space. Genetics, science, medical research, genome replication concepts.
Government
Despite mRNA Vaccine Pullback, HHS Awards $48M for Kernal’s mRNA CAR T Program
October 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Shutdown Pauses New Drug Reviews, CDC Issues New COVID Guidance, CGT Meets on Mesa
October 8, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie