Gold Rush 2.0: Britannia Mining and Paragon Geochemical Bring Cutting-Edge Assaying Technology to the West Coast

Recently commissioned PhotonAssay™ unit at Paragon’s newly built Surrey, BC, facility

Represents Paragon’s second PhotonAssay™ unit globally, following the commissioning of its PhotonAssay™ unit in Hamilton, Ontario, earlier this year

Paragon expects to roll out an additional 10 PhotonAssay™ units before the end of 2025, bringing its total number of PhotonAssay™ units globally to 12

Toronto, Ontario and Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2024) - Britannia Life Sciences Inc. (CSX: BLAB) (FSE: L020) and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Britannia Mining Solutions Inc. (“BMS”) and Paragon Geochemical (“Paragon”), are excited to announce the commissioning of a PhotonAssay™ unit at Paragon’s newly built facility in Surrey, British Columbia. PhotonAssay™ is an innovative technology that delivers faster, safer and more accurate gold, silver and copper analysis in an environmentally friendly alternative to centuries-old fire assay. PhotonAssay™ has been adopted by some of the world’s largest and most respected mining companies, including Barrick Gold, affirming it as the future industry benchmark for minerals analysis.

Paragon’s newly completed lab is strategically located along major shipping routes to the interior of British Columbia, the Northwest Territories, Yukon and Alaska, and the western United States.

Now open and accepting samples, Paragon is pleased to offer PhotonAssay™ prices comparable with fire assay and deliver industry-leading analysis turnaround times measured in days rather than weeks. This non-destructive analytical technique enables more efficient and accurate metallurgical design and process engineering by preserving samples from the beginning of exploration. This development means there is no need for extra drilling to acquire further material for testing, resulting in fewer environmental consequences, increased financial benefits, and greater speed-to-market. Finally, for organizations reporting Environment, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) metrics, using PhotonAssay™ in your supply chain will help you demonstrate a deepening commitment to stakeholders and rights holders by reducing hazardous waste and CO 2 emissions.

“We’re not just analyzing samples; we’re driving the future of responsible mining,” says Paragon’s Vice President of Operations and resident nuclear chemist, Robert Oliver. “With PhotonAssay™, we’re well-positioned to help clients achieve their exploration, development, or operational goals, allowing them to strike gold in more ways than one - fast results, precise data, and a smaller environmental footprint.”

About Paragon

Paragon Geochemical, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Britannia Mining Solutions, provides geochemical testing and analysis to the natural resources industry. Paragon’s mission is to bring technology-enabled solutions to the global mining industry by setting up laboratories to address the global backlog in mineral assays. Paragon operates a geochemical laboratory in Sparks, Nevada, and has commenced a global rollout of Chrysos Corporation’s PhotonAssay™ technology with a total of 12 PhotonAssay™ units being deployed worldwide. Paragon’s first PhotonAssay™ unit in Hamilton, Ontario, has been in operation since early 2024, with its second unit being commissioned in the Greater Vancouver Area in August 2024. Paragon is a subsidiary of Britannia Life Sciences Inc. (CSX: BLAB) (FSE: L020) and is supported by a distinguished group of mining investors and advisors.

For more information about Paragon, visit www.paragongeochem.com or email info@paragongeochem.com.

About Chrysos Corporation

Headquartered in Adelaide, with operations spanning Australia, Canada, Africa, and Europe, Chrysos Corporation combines science and software to create technology solutions for the global mining industry. The Company’s flagship product PhotonAssay™ delivers faster, safer, more accurate and environmentally-friendly analysis of gold, silver, copper and other elements.

For more information about Chrysos or its PhotonAssay™ technology, visit www.chrysoscorp.com or email info@chrysoscorp.com.

