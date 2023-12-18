Global CDMO Agno Pharma Completes Acquisition of Particle Sciences Inc.

BETHLEHEM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Agno Pharma (“Agno”), a US-based, global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization, announced today that it will acquire the Lubrizol Particle Sciences Inc. business (“Particle Sciences”). The acquisition includes the drug product formulation technology behind the Particle Sciences Inc. business as well as the Bethlehem, PA, development and manufacturing site with approximately 65 employees.

Founded in 1991, Particle Sciences specializes in pre-clinical and clinical stage drug product formulation and offers a comprehensive suite of supporting services, including analytic, bioanalytic, physical characterization, and manufacturing. The Company has deep expertise in dealing with poorly soluble and highly potent compounds in both sterile and non-sterile environments.

The acquisition of Particle Sciences will provide Agno with expanded capability and capacity to extend its drug product formulation and clinical manufacturing services to its customers globally. Following the acquisition, Agno plans to further invest upon clinical scale manufacturing services from sterile liquid manufacturing and filling services to micronization of sterile powder filling capabilities. The acquisition underscores Agno’s commitment to providing an end-to-end solution for its high-value customers globally across the pharmaceutical sector.

About Agno Pharma

Agno Pharma is a global small molecule CDMO supplying critical intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), highly potent APIs, sterile APIs, and sterile drug product formulations to large and medium-sized pharmaceutical, biotech and CDMO customers. Founded in 2004, Agno has process development and US-FDA inspected GMP-compliant manufacturing facilities with sterile suspension injectable manufacturing capabilities. In addition, Agno has established a drug product formulation research and development laboratory for complex injectables. Agno has invested in its people and facilities and established a broad spectrum of service capabilities throughout the entire drug development and commercialization process. Agno has an excellent track record in the delivery of commercial stage scale-up solutions to its customers in North America and Europe. http://agnopharma.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231218444237/en/