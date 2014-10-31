SUBSCRIBE
GlaxoSmithKline Refocusing And Reshaping Oncology R&D

Soon after my first conversations with GlaxoSmithKline about interviewing its head of pharma R&D, the news hit. In a mega-swap of product lines with another global pharma giant, GSK gave up its entire commercial oncology portfolio to Novartis in exchange for the Swiss company’s vaccine line; at the same time, the two companies combined their consumer health units into a single business with GSK as the majority owner. Oncology was no small part of its drug division at the time, accounting for about 4 percent (about $1.5 billion) of pharmaceutical revenues before the Novartis deal.

