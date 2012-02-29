GenScript Corporation Was the Most Frequently Referred Biology Contract Research Organization by Peer-Reviewed Journal Articles in 2011

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Feb 29, 2012 /PRNewswire-Asia/ -- GenScriptUSA Inc., an internationally recognized biology contract research organization (CRO), became the most frequently referred biology CRO in the world by peer-reviewed journal articles in the year 2011.

Ever since its inception in 2002, GenScript has been consistently providing biological researchers with unmatched quality workmanship at affordable prices. In merely 9 years, GenScript has grown into a world leading CRO with over 1,000 employees. In 2011, more than 2,300 journal articles referred GenScript’s services and products - making GenScript the most frequently referred CRO in the world!

“I am truly grateful to the trust and support of our clients. Their successes are the ultimate driving force for us,” says Frank Zhang, the CEO and co-founder of GenScript. “I am very proud that our company has been recognized as an out-sourcing partner by more and more world-leading researchers.”

In the last decade, over 1,100 CRO companies were established in the world, but few have maintained continuous growth. “The key to our robust and organic growth is the courage and dedication in pioneering innovative technologies. As always, we will continue to invest in the development of cutting-edge enabling technologies. Our customers can count on us to deliver the faster, more reliable and cost-effective services and products than our competitors,” commented Frank.

About GenScript USA, Inc.

Headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey, GenScript USA Inc. is a global contract research organization leader, with operations in USA, Japan, and China. As a market-driven and customer-focused company, GenScript provides comprehensive services for biological research and early-phase drug discovery, such as bio-reagents, assay development & screening, antibody drug development and animal model services. The bio-reagents services include custom gene synthesis and molecular biology, custom protein expression and purification, custom peptide synthesis, antibody production, and custom cell line development.

For further information, please contact:

Sally Wang

Executive Vice President

GENSCRIPT USA Inc.

1-(732) 885-9188

www.genscript.com

SOURCE GENSCRIPT CORPORATION (NANJING) CO.LTD/PRN ASIA