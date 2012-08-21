GenScript Corporation to Synthesize Yeast Genome With Johns Hopkins University Scientists

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Aug. 20, 2012 /PRNewswire-Asia/ -- GenScript is pleased to announce that it will participate in the Synthetic Yeast Genome Sc2.0 Project, initiated and organized by Dr. Jef Boeke of Johns Hopkins University‘s (JHU) School of Medicine. Under the guidance of Dr. Boeke and his research lab, GenScript will complete the synthesis of a bulk length special yeast chromosome arm using GenScript’s leading technology platform.

In November 2011, Dr. Boeke’s lab published a landmark paper in Nature, which reported that the first multi-purpose designer yeast chromosome arm was successfully synthesized and was shown to be functional. After that, many international laboratories have joined his effort to pursue the synthesis of the entire yeast genome. GenScript is the only commercial entity to be invited to participate in this large-scale project.

“GenScript is very proud to be a part of the Synthetic Yeast Genome Project,” said Dr. Frank Zhang, CEO and Chairman of GenScript. “Dr. Jef Boeke is leading a very significant and far-reaching research project. The ultimate goal is to generate an ideal model organism, and to design a synthetic biological system for the production of drugs, fuels, and other materials. GenScript is excited for the opportunity to contribute towards this goal.”

Founded in 2002, GenScript has grown together with the synthetic biology industry and is now the world’s largest gene synthesis supplier. Headquartered in New Jersey and with subsidiaries in Europe, Japan, and China, GenScript consistently provides the best research services to the scientific community worldwide. Besides the world-leading gene synthesis service, GenScript offers comprehensive services for biological research and early-phase drug discovery, such as bio-reagents, assay development & screening, antibody drug development and research animal model services. Through developing and applying innovative synthetic biology technologies, GenScript assists researchers in advancing and transforming research in biology.

