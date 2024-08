by Richard Daverman, PhD

June 1, 2012 -- GenScript USA, the world’s largest gene synthesizing company, has opened a new R&D facility Nanjing’s JiangNing Science Park, the result of a $40 million investment and three years of construction. The first phase of the construction includes an R&D center and two 2-story animal housing buildings with AAALAC and OLAW accredited facilities. More details....