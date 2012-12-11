GenScript Corporation Announces Collaboration with AMDeC: Seeks to Decrease Biological Research Costs at NYC Area Institutions

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 11, 2012 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript has cemented an alliance with AMDeC, LLC, becoming a member of AMDeC’s Vendor Partnership Program. The program unites academic investigators with commercial entities by providing discounted vendor pricing to consortium members, which includes NYC area research institutions, like NYU Langone Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medical College.

GenScript is offering AMDeC members DNA sequencing services at deeply discounted prices. The services feature an easy, flexible sample submission and short turnaround times. But financial incentives aren’t the only motivation for this collaboration. DNA sequencing has been a catalyst for biological research since the 1970s. Access to fast, affordable sequencing has enabled researchers to sequence the first human genome, and study a variety of gene functions. Hence, the value of sequencing services to the research community has increased, as service turnaround times and prices have decreased. The GenScript-AMDeC collaboration provides scientists with rapid, economical, high-quality sequencing services, which will help accelerate research in the NYC area.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg for GenScript’s CEO, Frank Zhang, Ph.D., who anticipates that through this collaboration, GenScript will eventually offer its complete arsenal of one-stop custom services, including gene and peptide synthesis, protein expression and purification, antibody production, and cell line development. Access to these premier services would have the same catalytic effect as DNA sequencing has had over the years, since outsourcing these tasks expedites academic laboratory research.

“By working with AMDeC, we hope to establish services [at] every single university in the USA,” said Zhang. “Our vision is to make the research easy by providing custom reagents to scientists[so that] the productivity in academic research labs will be improved.”

Both GenScript and AMDeC are committed to accelerating discoveries in biological research. Thus, it’s no coincidence that the potential for advancements in science and technology through this alliance is in parallel with AMDeC’s assertion as “A Catalyst for Breakthroughs” and GenScript’s core motto, “Transforming Biology Research”.

*Read more about the GenScript-AMDeC collaboration in the November 2012 issue of Nature Medicine.

