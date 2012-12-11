SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

GenScript Corporation Announces Collaboration with AMDeC: Seeks to Decrease Biological Research Costs at NYC Area Institutions

December 11, 2012 | 
2 min read

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 11, 2012 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript has cemented an alliance with AMDeC, LLC, becoming a member of AMDeC’s Vendor Partnership Program. The program unites academic investigators with commercial entities by providing discounted vendor pricing to consortium members, which includes NYC area research institutions, like NYU Langone Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medical College.

GenScript is offering AMDeC members DNA sequencing services at deeply discounted prices. The services feature an easy, flexible sample submission and short turnaround times. But financial incentives aren’t the only motivation for this collaboration. DNA sequencing has been a catalyst for biological research since the 1970s. Access to fast, affordable sequencing has enabled researchers to sequence the first human genome, and study a variety of gene functions. Hence, the value of sequencing services to the research community has increased, as service turnaround times and prices have decreased. The GenScript-AMDeC collaboration provides scientists with rapid, economical, high-quality sequencing services, which will help accelerate research in the NYC area.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg for GenScript’s CEO, Frank Zhang, Ph.D., who anticipates that through this collaboration, GenScript will eventually offer its complete arsenal of one-stop custom services, including gene and peptide synthesis, protein expression and purification, antibody production, and cell line development. Access to these premier services would have the same catalytic effect as DNA sequencing has had over the years, since outsourcing these tasks expedites academic laboratory research.

“By working with AMDeC, we hope to establish services [at] every single university in the USA,” said Zhang. “Our vision is to make the research easy by providing custom reagents to scientists[so that] the productivity in academic research labs will be improved.”

Both GenScript and AMDeC are committed to accelerating discoveries in biological research. Thus, it’s no coincidence that the potential for advancements in science and technology through this alliance is in parallel with AMDeC’s assertion as “A Catalyst for Breakthroughs” and GenScript’s core motto, “Transforming Biology Research”.

*Read more about the GenScript-AMDeC collaboration in the November 2012 issue of Nature Medicine.

About GenScript

Founded in 2002, GenScript is a leading biology CRO offering customized services to aid biological research, and drug discovery/development. GenScript is headquartered in Piscataway, NJ, with subsidiaries in Europe, Japan, and China.

SOURCE GenScript USA Inc.

Press Release New Jersey
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Signage outside Express Scripts' headquarters in Missouri
Pharmacy benefit managers
Cigna to Remove AbbVie’s Humira From Formularies, Putting More Pressure on Blockbuster
August 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Human hands symbolizing teamwork working on a pie chart. Arms point fingers hold pieces diagram chart.
Mergers & acquisitions
UCB Offloads Neurology, Allergy Portfolio in China for $680M
August 26, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Nasdaq building in New York City
IPO
MBX Unveils Plans for Nasdaq Debut, Joins Two Other IPO Hopefuls
August 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of businessman being erased
Layoffs
Tome to Lay Off Almost All of Staff After Scaling Back Operations
August 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac