SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
BioCapital

Gain Therapeutics to Participate in AI Driven Drug Discovery Summit

November 29, 2023 | 
1 min read

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. today announced that Matthias Alder, Chief Executive Officer, will participate on a panel during the AI Driven Drug Discovery Summit taking place at the Sheraton Boston Hotel, in Boston, Massachusetts December 5-6, 2023.

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: GANX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of the next generation of allosteric small molecule therapies, today announced that Matthias Alder, Chief Executive Officer, will participate on a panel during the AI Driven Drug Discovery Summit taking place at the Sheraton Boston Hotel, in Boston, Massachusetts December 5-6, 2023.

AI Driven Drug Discovery Summit
Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. EST
Format: Panel Discussion – Collaboration is Key to Enhancing AI-Driven Drug Discovery

To register for the event, please click here.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of next generation allosteric therapies. Gain’s lead drug candidate GT-02287, in development for the treatment of GBA1 Parkinson’s disease, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

Leveraging AI-supported structural biology, proprietary algorithms and supercomputer-powered physics-based models, the company’s SEE-Tx® discovery platform can identify novel allosteric binding sites on disease-implicated proteins, pinpointing pockets that cannot be found or drugged with current technologies. Gain’s unique approach enables the discovery of novel, allosteric small molecule modulators that can restore or disrupt protein function. Deploying its highly advanced platform, Gain is accelerating drug discovery and unlocking novel disease-modifying treatments for untreatable or difficult-to-treat disorders including neurodegenerative diseases, rare genetic disorders and oncology. For more information, please visit GainTherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor & Media Contact:

Susan Sharpe
Linnden Communications
(919) 602-2330
susan@linndencom.com


Primary Logo

Events Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A closed sign hanging on the door of a business
Business
Big Pharma-Backed Ribon Therapeutics Shuts Down Business Operations
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Vertex Pharmaceuticals' headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts
Pipeline
Vertex Scraps Two Phase I AATD Candidates Following Disappointing Data
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac