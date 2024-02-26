Fusion Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

HAMILTON, ON and BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. TD Cowen 44 th Annual Health Care Conference - The Company will participate in the “Prostate Cancer Corporate Panel Discussion” taking place on March 4, 2024 , at 10:30 a.m. ET in Boston, MA. Participating on behalf of Fusion will be President and Chief Business Officer Mohit Rawat .

Leerink Partners 2024 Global Biopharma Conference – The Company fireside chat presentation will take place on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 , at 4:20 p.m. ET in Miami, FL. Participating on behalf of Fusion will be President and Chief Business Officer Mohit Rawat . Webcasts of each event will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors & Media" section of the Company's website at https://ir.fusionpharma.com/events-webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following their respective presentation dates. About Fusion Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion's clinical portfolio includes: FPI-2265 targeting prostate specific membrane antigen for metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer currently in a Phase 2 trial; FPI-1434 targeting insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial; and FPI-2059, a small molecule targeting neurotensin receptor 1, currently in a Phase 1 trial. In addition to a robust proprietary pipeline, Fusion has a collaboration with AstraZeneca to jointly develop novel targeted alpha therapies (TATs) and combination programs between Fusion's TATs and AstraZeneca's DNA Damage Response Inhibitors and immuno-oncology agents. The Company received IND clearance for FPI-2068, the first novel TAT under the collaboration, which targets EGFR-cMET. Fusion has also entered into a collaboration with Merck to evaluate FPI-1434 in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with solid tumors expressing IGF-1R. Fusion has a Good Manufacturing Practice compliant radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility designed to support manufacturing of the Company's growing pipeline of TATs. The Company has signed strategic actinium supply agreements with Niowave, Inc. and BWXT Medical. Contact:

Amanda Cray

Senior Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

(617) 967-0207

cray@fusionpharma.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fusion-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-upcoming-march-investor-conferences-302070120.html SOURCE Fusion Pharmaceuticals