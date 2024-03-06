Fusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - March 6, 2024

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. today announced that the compensation committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 245,300 shares.
HAMILTON, ON and BOSTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced that the compensation committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 245,300 shares of its common stock to four employees outside Fusion’s 2020 Stock Option and Incentive Plan. The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the individual becoming an employee of Fusion in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
The options have an exercise price of $10.79 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Fusion’s common stock on March 4, 2024. Each option has a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and then in equal installments for 36 months thereafter, subject to the employee’s continued service with Fusion through the applicable vesting dates.
