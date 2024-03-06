SUBSCRIBE
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - March 6, 2024

March 6, 2024 | 
2 min read

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. today announced that the compensation committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 245,300 shares.

HAMILTON, ON and BOSTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced that the compensation committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 245,300 shares of its common stock to four employees outside Fusion’s 2020 Stock Option and Incentive Plan. The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the individual becoming an employee of Fusion in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $10.79 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Fusion’s common stock on March 4, 2024. Each option has a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and then in equal installments for 36 months thereafter, subject to the employee’s continued service with Fusion through the applicable vesting dates.

About Fusion
Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion’s clinical-stage development portfolio includes lead program, FPI-2265, targeting prostate specific membrane antigen for metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer currently in a Phase 2 trial and novel targeted alpha therapies (TATs) including next-generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). Fusion has a collaboration with AstraZeneca to jointly develop novel TATs and combination programs between Fusion’s TATs and AstraZeneca’s DNA damage response inhibitors and immuno-oncology agents. Fusion has a fully operational Good Manufacturing Practice compliant state-of-the-art radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility to meet supply demand for the Company’s growing pipeline of TATs. The Company has strategic actinium supply agreements with Niowave, Inc. and BWXT Medical.

For further information: Amanda Cray, Senior Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, 617-967-0207, cray@fusionpharma.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fusion-pharmaceuticals-announces-inducement-grants-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-302081008.html

SOURCE Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:FUSN
IPO Canada Radiopharmaceuticals
