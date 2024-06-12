Fulcrum Therapeutics to Present at the 31st Annual FSHD Society International Research Congress

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.® (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced upcoming presentations to be made at the 31st Annual FSHD Society International Research Congress being held June 13-14, 2024 in Denver, Colorado, including an abstract outlining the baseline characteristics of patients enrolled in the Phase 3 REACH trial of losmapimod in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).

The presentations to be made are as follows:

Title: Characteristics of the Enrolled Population in the Phase 3 REACH Trial in Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD)

Poster Number: P7.01

Format: Poster

First Author: Nicol Voermans, MD, PhD, Radboud University Medical Center

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, June 13, 2024, between 5:30-8:30 PM MDT

Title: Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) Disease Progression and Losmapimod Efficacy Assessed by Reachable Workspace in Both Arms

Presentation Number: S6.06

Format: Oral presentation

Presenter: Joost Kools, MD, Radboud University Medical Center

Presentation Date and Time: Friday, June 14, 2024 at 3:50 PM MDT

Title: Safety and Tolerability of Losmapimod for the Treatment of FSHD

Poster Number: P6.05

Format: Poster

First Author: Mihaela Levitchi Benea, MD, Executive Director of Medical Affairs at Fulcrum Therapeutics

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, June 13, 2024, between 5:30-8:30 PM MDT

Title: Reliability and Validity of Reachable Workspace Total Score with Wrist Weights in

Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy

Poster Number: P7.06

Format: Poster

First Author: Lena Hubig, Acaster Lloyd Consulting

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, June 13, 2024, between 5:30-8:30 PM MDT

The presentation and posters will be available on the publications page of Fulcrum’s website at https://www.fulcrumtx.com.

