SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Fujitsu tackles ‘drug loss’ in Japan through ecosystem to accelerate digitalization of clinical trials

August 26, 2024 | 
1 min read

Fujitsu forms strategic partnership with Paradigm and will provide offerings that leverage the power of AI

TOKYO, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ -- Fujitsu today announced that it will begin initiatives to attract global clinical trials to Japan and tackle the ‘drug loss’ issue by working with pharmaceutical companies and medical institutions to build a new medical data ecosystem. The efforts come under the Fujitsu Uvance Healthy Living, which aims to improve people’s well-being.

In July 2024, Fujitsu formed a strategic partnership with Paradigm Health, Inc., a US startup that provides one of the world’s most advanced clinical trial platforms. Through utilizing this platform, Fujitsu’s Healthy Living Platform, and the Fujitsu Kozuchi AI service, Fujitsu and Paradigm will facilitate the collection and processing of data stored at medical institutions and speed up the clinical trial planning process.

In addition, starting today, Fujitsu will release Patient-centric Clinical Trials, a new service for automatically creating clinical trial documents using Fujitsu’s proprietary large language model (LLM). This service will be positioned in the company’s Healthy Living portfolio.

Fujitsu will continue to expand its support to include not only clinical trial planning, but also implementation, and will work to solve issues throughout the entire clinical trial process. Through these efforts, Fujitsu aims to secure 20.0 billion yen in revenue in fiscal 2030, as well as contribute to achieving a society in which patients can quickly obtain the medicine they need and choose the treatment that best suits them.

For full release click here

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fujitsu-tackles-drug-loss-in-japan-through-ecosystem-to-accelerate-digitalization-of-clinical-trials-302230948.html

SOURCE Fujitsu Limited

Clinical research Drug shortages Asia
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Downward trendline superimposed on a picture of a man working on financial records
China
WuXi Biologics Takes Net Profit Hit Despite Inking Record Number of New Projects
August 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
MRI scans of a human brain
Alzheimer’s disease
Biogen, Eisai’s Leqembi Gets UK Approval but Deemed Too Expensive by NICE
August 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
GLP-1
Novo’s Semaglutide Potentially Linked to Higher Risk of Suicidal Thoughts: Study
August 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
U.S. and Chinese flags in concrete, broken in the middle
China
House Lawmakers Raise Alarm About US Biopharma Companies Working With Chinese Military on Trials
August 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac