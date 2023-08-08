FOXO Technologies™ Sets Second Quarter 2023 Business Update Call for Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 3:15 p.m. CT.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE_AM: FOXO), a leader in epigenetic biomarker discovery and commercialization, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 after market closes on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Management will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 results and recent business highlights at 3:15 p.m. Central time on Thursday, August 10, 2023. During the call, FOXO management will provide prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer period.

The call can be accessed via webcast on the investors section of the Company’s website at www.foxotechnologies.com/investors or by dialing (888) 770-7136 and referencing conference ID 4335886. Participants are encouraged to call in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The webcast will be made available for replay on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

FOXO Technologies is a pioneering biotechnology company at the forefront of commercializing epigenetic biomarker technology. Their mission is to utilize the power of epigenetics and artificial intelligence to generate data-driven insights that promote optimal health and longevity outcomes for individuals and organizations alike. For more information about FOXO, visit www.foxotechnologies.com.

