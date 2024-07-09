Forma Medical Granted FDA Clearance For Optimal Plating System Enabling a Multi-Faceted Growth Strategy for MIS Forefoot Portfolio

CAMP HILL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Forma Medical Inc., a leading innovator in medical device technologies, is thrilled to announce the FDA 510(k) clearance for its groundbreaking OptimalMTP® Plating System. This regulatory milestone marks a significant leap forward in MIS (Minimally Invasive Surgery), ushering in a new era of precision and efficiency dedicated to foot and ankle surgery, one of the fastest growing segments in the medical device space.

Forma Medical is focused on bunion-adjacent procedures, and with the OptimalMTP® Plating System approval is positioned to address the evolving needs of surgeons and patients. Forma Medical aims to set new standards for MIS solutions by providing tailored solutions, enhancing efficiency and efficacy in MIS foot and ankle surgery.

At the forefront of the Optimal Plating System launch is OptimalMTP®, the first plate and screw system dedicated to less invasive MTP Fusion of the first ray. This flagship system along with Forma’s current forefoot offering, OptimalHT® and OptimalAkin showcase Forma Medical’s unwavering commitment to innovation and patient-centric solutions, empowering surgeons to address complex orthopedic challenges with unparalleled reproducibility and efficiency in a far less invasive manner than the current standard of care.

“The FDA clearance of our Optimal Plating System marks a pivotal moment for Forma Medical and the orthopedic community at large,” remarked Chris Cole, VP of Sales at Forma Medical. “We are excited to introduce a transformative platform that not only enhances surgical outcomes but also elevates the standard of care for patients undergoing orthopedic foot and ankle procedures.”

Forma Medical remains steadfast in its mission to drive innovation and collaboration in orthopedic surgery, working closely with healthcare professionals to deliver solutions that revolutionize patient care. With the FDA clearance of the Optimal Plating System, Forma Medical reaffirms its commitment to advancing orthopedic surgery and improving patient lives worldwide.

For more information about Forma Medical and its groundbreaking technologies, please visit www.formamedical.com

About Forma Medical

Forma Medical Inc. is a leading medical technology company dedicated to advancing orthopedic solutions. With a focus on innovation and patient-centric care, Forma Medical develops and manufactures state-of-the-art implants and instruments for orthopedic surgery. The company’s mission is to advance patient care through the design, development, manufacturing, and distribution of next generation orthopedic devices.

