Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Contributing to Cutting-Edge Advancements in Hematology Science

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research conducted at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) was presented in the cutting-edge advancements being shared at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 65th Annual Meeting and Exposition in San Diego on Dec. 9 - 12, 2023. Scientific abstracts submitted by FCS hematologists and medical oncologists were among the 7,000 accepted submissions selected through an extensive peer review process.

Manish Patel, MD, FCS Director of Drug Development, presented six oral and/or poster presentations reviewing the following research abstracts:

Pirtobrutinib in Post-cBTKi CLL/SLL: ~30 Months Follow-up and Subgroup Analysis With/Without Prior BCL2i from the Phase 1/2 BRUIN Study

Pirtobrutinib in Richter Transformation: Updated Efficacy and Safety Results with 18-Month Median Survival Follow-up from the Phase 1/2 BRUIN Study

Pirtobrutinib, a Highly Selective, Non-Covalent (Reversible) BTK Inhibitor in Relapsed / Refractory Marginal Zone Lymphoma: Results from Phase 1/2 BRUIN Study

A First-in-Human Phase 1 Trial of NX-2127, a First-in-Class Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Dual-Targeted Protein Degrader with Immunomodulatory Activity, in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory B Cell Malignancies

Pirtobrutinib, a Highly Selective, Non-Covalent (Reversible) BTK Inhibitor in Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma: Results from the Phase 1/2 BRUIN Study; https://ash.confex.com/ash/2023/webprogram/Paper181309.html

Fixed-Duration Pirtobrutinib Combined with Venetoclax ± Rituximab in Relapsed/Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Updated Results, Including MRD Data, from the BRUIN Phase 1b Study

Of note, Dr. Manish Patel is co-author of multiple abstracts in recent years involving Pirtobrutinib, the first next-generation BTK inhibitor specifically approved by the FDA for adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), a rare type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) that affects about one in 200,000 people worldwide each year. Pirtobrutinib has also been approved for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). FCS was one of the first two sites participating in the first cohort of the initial Phase 1 dose trial, now considered a best-in-class targeted treatment for certain blood diseases.

“It is very exciting to be at the forefront of developing novel therapies, especially those that are proving effective for refractory blood cancers that are resistant or non-responsive to traditional treatments,” said Dr. Patel.

Additionally, the following FCS hematologists and medical oncologists’ abstracts were presented in oral and/or poster sessions at the ASH Conference:

FCS Physician Director of Clinical Research Gustavo Fonseca, MD, FACP said, “The ASH Conference is the premier annual event that brings together top minds in the global hematology community. Once again, FCS is proud to have a strong presence, sharing the latest and most promising research and science that is moving the field forward.”

With more than 18,000 members from nearly 100 countries, ASH is the world’s largest professional society serving clinicians and scientists who are working to conquer blood diseases.

To view a comprehensive list of the abstracts and presentations at ASH, visit: https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

