First-of-its kind SOLIQUA® treatment launched in Singapore to benefit adults with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes

Administered once-daily, SOLIQUA® allows patients with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes take charge of their long-term health

SINGAPORE, 13 November 2019 – Sanofi today announced the launch of SOLIQUA®, its once-daily injectable treatment which aims to relieve the burden of uncontrolled type 2 diabetes in Singapore in a simple, single step.

Uncontrolled diabetes is a growing threat and occurs when the blood sugar level of a patient with type 2 diabetes is above the recommended target range set by their doctor[6]. It is reported in as many as half of patients with type 2 diabetes who are using medication[7],[8],[9]. This may be due to factors such as the severity of the condition, non-adherence to lifestyle changes or the complex regimens of treatment required by patients, which may include multiple injections throughout the day[10].

Dr Khoo Chin Meng (Head & Senior Consultant, Division of Endocrinology, University Medicine Cluster, National University Hospital) said, “Long-standing type 2 diabetes mellitus and poorly controlled diabetes lead to many complications such as kidney damage, eye damage and blindness, loss of peripheral sensation, heart disease and stroke. The key thrust in the War on Diabetes is prevention; preventing diabetes from happening and preventing complications among those with diabetes. Lifestyle changes which include diet, physical activity and smoking cessation are critical to long term management of diabetes. It is also important to educate patients on various treatment options available to control diabetes, obesity and other cardiovascular risk factors.”

SOLIQUA® is the first-of-its-kind treatment in Singapore that is indicated in combination with metformin for the

treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus to improve glycaemic control, when this has not been provided by metformin alone, metformin combined with another oral glucose lowering medicinal product or with basal insulin. Its fixed-ratio combination of basal insulin glargine (100 Units/mL) and GLP-1 RA lixisenatide has a complementary mode of action, working to keep blood sugar within target levels[11],[12].

Dr Ben Ng (Endocrinologist, ARDEN Endocrinology Specialist Clinic, Mount Elizabeth Novena Specialist Centre, Mount Elizabeth Medical Centre) said, “As a once-daily treatment, SOLIQUA® could benefit patients who have difficulty keeping up with their diabetes management plan, given the hectic lifestyles of everyday Singaporeans. The ease of use of this innovative yet effective treatment allows patients to have better control of blood sugar levels.”

SOLIQUA® was evaluated in a Phase II proof-of-concept study and two pivotal Phase III clinical trials: LixiLan-L and LixiLan-O. In these studies, SOLIQUA® demonstrated greater reductions in blood sugar levels compared with its individual components and showed a favourable safety profile, with lower risk of weight gain and no increased risk of hypoglycaemia, compared to basal insulin (Lantus)8,9.

Dr Shiva Patil (Medical Head, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, Sanofi-Aventis Singapore) said, “At Sanofi, we have been committed to developing diabetes solutions for close to a century. SOLIQUA® is a unique combination of basal insulin (glargine) and GLP-1 RA, lixisenatide, that has been approved for adults with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes. This fixed-ratio combination (FRC) provides effective control on the fasting and postprandial glucose levels, thus helping help more patients achieve their treatment goals, while mitigating weight gain and hypoglycemia associated with insulin therapy, and gastrointestinal side-effects with GLP-1RAs. Based on the evidence, this FRC can provide effective HbA1c control for patients uncontrolled on either oral drugs or injectables such as basal insulin.”

About SOLIQUA®

SOLIQUA® is an injectable prescription medicine that contains 2 diabetes medicines, insulin glargine and lixisenatide, which may improve blood sugar (glucose) control in adults with type 2 diabetes when used with diet and exercise.

SOLIQUA® is indicated in combination with metformin for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus to improve glycaemic control when this has not been provided by metformin alone or metformin combined with another oral glucose lowering medicinal product or with basal insulin

SOLIQUA® is available in two pens, providing different dosing options, i.e. SOLIQUA® (10-40) pen, SOLIQUA® (30-60) pen respectively. The differentiation between the pen strengths is based on the dose range of the pen. SOLIQUA® 100 units/ml + 50 micrograms/ml pre-filled pen delivers dose steps from 10-40 units of insulin glargine in combination with 5-20 mcg lixisenatide (SOLIQUA® (10-40) pen). SOLIQUA® 100 units/ml + 33 micrograms/ml pre-filled pen delivers dose steps from 30-60 units of insulin glargine in combination with 10-20 mcg lixisenatide (SOLIQUA® (30-60) pen).

It has not been studied in people with a history of pancreatitis.

It is not recommended for people who also take lixisenatide or other medicines called GLP-1 receptor agonists.

It is not for use in people with type 1 diabetes, or people with diabetic ketoacidosis.

It has not been studied in people who have a stomach problem that causes slow emptying (gastroparesis) and is not for people with slow emptying of the stomach.

It has not been studied in people who also take a short-acting (prandial) insulin.

It is not known if SOLIQUA® is safe and effective in children (in the pediatric age group).

