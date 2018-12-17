Fidelta announces drug discovery agreement with Galapagos

Zagreb, Croatia, 12th – Fidelta Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has signed an integrated drug discovery agreement with Galapagos based on Fidelta’s macrocyclic platform. Under the terms of the agreement, Galapagos will leverage Fidelta’s extensive expertise in macrocyclic drug discovery to further strengthen its fibrosis portfolio.

Adrijana Vinter, Managing Director, Fidelta commented, “Today’s news is a recognition of our know- how in macrocyclic drug discovery, and we are excited to support Galapagos’ efforts in fibrotic research.”

“Fidelta is an undisputed leader in macrocyclic drug discovery, and this transaction could bring considerable new angles to our rapidly expanding efforts in fibrotic research,” said Dr. Piet Wigerinck, Chief Scientific Officer of Galapagos.

About Fidelta

Fidelta, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Galapagos NV, is a fee-for-service, collaborative drug discovery organization that combines expertise in the areas of chemistry, pharmacology, ADME, pharmacokinetics and toxicology. Fidelta offers fully integrated services, as well as flexible stand-alone solutions for projects in discovery and early pre-clinical development. Fidelta has developed a new macrocyclic drug discovery platform, FideltaMacroTM.

Fidelta’s objective is to deliver efficacious, safe and differentiated pre-clinical candidates to its clients. For more information, visit www.fidelta.eu.

