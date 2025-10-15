SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   FDA

FDA’s Second Platform Designation Goes to Krystal After Sarepta Withdrawal

October 15, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Washington, D.C., USA- January 13, 2020: FDA Sign at its headquarters in Washington DC. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or USFDA) is a federal agency of the USA.

iStock, JHVEPhoto

After the FDA revoked Sarepta Therapeutics’ platform designation in July, Krystal Biotech is “poised to be the first major beneficiary” of this program, according to analysts at William Blair.

The FDA has handed out its second platform technology designation to Krystal Biotech for the company’s non-replicating HSV-1 viral vector, which it uses to deliver its gene therapies.

In a note to investors on Tuesday, analysts at William Blair wrote that Krystal is “poised to be the first major beneficiary” of the agency’s platform designation program. The first award was given in June to Sarepta Therapeutics for its adeno-associated virus vector platform. But after a series of deaths linked to the platform, the FDA revoked the designation a month later.

“We view the FDA’s platform technology designation as validating Krystal’s HSV-1 vector platform and cross-program utility,” William Blair said.

Krystal on Tuesday said it plans to leverage the FDA’s designation for its redosable eye drop gene therapy KB801, being developed for neurotropic keratitis, a rare corneal disease that leads to eye injuries. The asset is currently in Phase I/II development.

The FDA awards its platform technology designation to companies that use a certain “well-understood and reproducible technology,” such as a method of delivery, as an “essential” part of its drugs, according to a May 2024 draft guidance document for the program. The platform technology must also be applicable to and used by more than one of the company’s assets while standardizing the production or manufacturing of these products.

The platform technology designation “is intended to provide efficiencies” in the drug development and regulatory review processes for products that use the technology, Krystal said on Tuesday. The award also allows drug sponsors to use manufacturing and nonclinical safety data from previous products—as long as they use the same technology—in future submissions to the FDA.

Krystal’s HSV-1 technology uses a replication-deficient version of the herpes simplex virus type 1, according to the biotech’s website. The vector takes advantage of HSV-1’s natural characteristics, such as a high payload and ability to evade the immune system, with the aim of minimizing toxicities.

Krystal’s only approved product, the gene therapy Vyjuvek, approved in 2023 as a topical gel for treating wounds in patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, uses this HSV-1 platform. “Interestingly, Vyjuvek is administered topically to the skin,” William Blair wrote, while KB801 is formulated as an eye drop.

That the FDA nevertheless granted its platform designation to Krystal suggests that the agency “viewed Krystal’s HSV-1 vector as likely having reproducible efficacy across administration methodologies,” the analysts added.

Regulatory FDA Gene therapy
Krystal Biotech
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Digital illustration of the White House, a road leading to it, and a stars and stripes pattern in the sky.
Earnings
No Trump Drug Pricing Plan for J&J—Yet
October 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Latest Novo Cuts Affect Almost 250 Cell Therapy Employees
October 14, 2025
 · 
70 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Robotic claw clutching a money stock illustration
Series B
Kailera Banks Massive $600M Raise for Phase III Obesity Study
October 14, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Cancer of the brain as tumor growth diagnosis and symptoms of gliomas meningiomas astrocytomas and oligodendrogliomas as diagnosis of symptoms as a paper sculpture.
Alzheimer’s disease
Roche, Lilly Win First FDA Nod for Alzheimer’s Blood Test for Primary Care Use
October 14, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac