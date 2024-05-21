FDA Roundup: May 21, 2024

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

Today, the FDA announced that registration is open for the two-day virtual public meeting, “ FDA’s Fifth Online Controlled Substances Summit .” The goal of this summit, hosted in partnership with the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA, is to identify innovative solutions to reduce the illegal availability of controlled substances online. Day one of the summit will be a public session with FDA leadership, including Commissioner Robert Califf, and other experts that will examine the impact and evolution of online purchases of controlled substances, as well as review progress that has been made since last year’s summit. Day two is an invitation-only working session that will engage social media, internet, technology and controlled substances experts in intensive planning and evaluation to identify immediately implementable actions as well as long-term strategies that aim to disrupt the trajectory of the current crisis.

.” The goal of this summit, hosted in partnership with the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA, is to identify innovative solutions to reduce the illegal availability of controlled substances online. Day one of the summit will be a public session with FDA leadership, including Commissioner Robert Califf, and other experts that will examine the impact and evolution of online purchases of controlled substances, as well as review progress that has been made since last year’s summit. Day two is an invitation-only working session that will engage social media, internet, technology and controlled substances experts in intensive planning and evaluation to identify immediately implementable actions as well as long-term strategies that aim to disrupt the trajectory of the current crisis. Today, the FDA announced

On Monday, the FDA approved the first two interchangeable biosimilars to Eylea (aflibercept), Yesafili (aflibercept-jbvf) and Opuviz (aflibercecpt-yszy). Aflibercept products work by inhibiting vascular endothelial growth factors (VEGF) and preventing new or abnormal blood vessel growth within the eye. By blocking VEGF, these products can help to slow down or reduce damage to the retina and preserve vision. Additional information about these medications, including their risks and side effects, can be found at the CDER notable approval webpage

On Monday, the FDA published the FDA Voices: “ FDA Promotes Clinical Trial Innovation

On Monday, the FDA announced a public workshop, Evaluating Immunosuppressive Effects of In Utero Exposure to Drug and Biologic Products Registration

On Monday, the FDA Oncology Center of Excellence (OCE) announced the formation of The OCE Equity Program

On Monday, the FDA announced the launch of the Center for Devices and Radiological Health and Office of Digital Transformation’s precisionFDA Phase 1 of the Digitally-Derived Endpoints for Freezing-of-Gait Detection Challenge on May 28, 2024. The Challenge seeks artificial intelligence (AI) models to identify and predict digitally-derived endpoints for freezing of gait events related to Parkinson’s disease. Medical device developers, tech innovators, software developers, and academic researchers are invited to participate. Register

Additional Resources:

Media Contact: FDA Office of Media Affairs, 301-796-4540

Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, radiation-emitting electronic products, and for regulating tobacco products.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-roundup-may-21-2024-302151993.html

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration