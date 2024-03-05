FDA Roundup: March 5, 2024

SILVER SPRING, Md., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

Today, the FDA approved the first interchangeable biosimilar to Prolia (denosumab) and Xgeva (denosumab). Jubbonti (denosumab-bbdz) is an interchangeable biosimilar to U.S.-licensed Prolia for the treatment of osteoporosis in certain patient populations, and Wyost (denosumab-bbdz) is an interchangeable biosimilar to U.S.-licensed Xgeva for the treatment of bone complications from cancer. The most common side effects of Jubbonti, like Prolia, were low blood calcium; back, joint, arm, leg and muscle pain;, common cold (runny nose or sore throat), and arthritis. The most common side effects of Wyost, like Xgeva, are tiredness/weakness, low phosphate levels in your blood, diarrhea, nausea, low red blood cells, low blood platelets and calcium levels, back pain, swelling of the lower legs or hands, upper respiratory tract infection, rash, and headache.



On Monday, the FDA updated its list of select chemicals currently under the agency’s review to provide more insight on the status of the FDA’s post-market assessments FDA’s assessment of chemicals in the food supply

On Friday, the FDA approved amivantamab-vmjw (Rybrevant, Janssen Biotech, Inc.) with carboplatin and pemetrexed for the first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test. The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were rash, nail toxicity, stomatitis, infusion-related reaction, fatigue, edema, constipation, decreased appetite, nausea, COVID-19, diarrhea, and vomiting. The FDA also granted traditional approval to amivantamab-vmjw for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test, whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. The most common adverse reactions (≥ 20%) were rash, IRR, paronychia, musculoskeletal pain, dyspnea, nausea, fatigue, edema, stomatitis, cough, constipation, and vomiting. The FDA previously granted Rybrevant

