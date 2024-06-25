FDA Roundup: June 25, 2024

On Friday, the FDA approved Vyvgart Hytrulo (efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvfc) for the treatment of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) in adults. CIDP is a rare type of immune-mediated, inflammatory, peripheral nerve disorder that affects the myelin sheaths - the fatty coverings on the fibers that insulate and protect the nerves. Symptoms of CIDP include progressive weakening of the arms and legs, numbness and tingling, impaired balance, and difficulty walking.

Vyvgart Hytrulo was previously approved for the treatment of adults with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive. The most common adverse reactions (≥ 10%) of patients with gMG treated with Vyvgart were respiratory tract infections, headache, and urinary tract infection. Injection site reactions were also present (≥ 15%) in patients with CIDP who were treated with Vyvgart Hytrulo.