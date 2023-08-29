SUBSCRIBE
FDA Roundup: August 29, 2023

August 29, 2023 | 
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency.

  • On Monday, the FDA informed consumers in Treating and Dealing with ADHD about FDA-approved treatments to help reduce the symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, also known as ADHD, and improve functioning in children as young as age 6 years old.
  • On Friday, the Interagency Food Safety Analytics Collaboration (IFSAC) — a collaboration between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) — published its upcoming priorities for calendar years 2024 - 2028.

