FDA Roundup: April 23, 2024

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

Today, the FDA announced a new initiative aimed to help reimagine the home environment as an integral part of the health care system. The Home as a Health Care Hub is intended to enable solutions that seamlessly integrate medical devices and health care, prevention and wellness into people’s lives and may: Help medical device developers consider novel design approaches. Aid providers to consider opportunities to extend care options and educate patients. Generate discussions on value-based care paradigms. Open opportunities to bring clinical trials and other evidence generation processes to underrepresented communities.

is intended to enable solutions that seamlessly integrate medical devices and health care, prevention and wellness into people’s lives and may:

This new initiative is part of the FDA’s ongoing commitment to advancing health equity and helping people to get the care they need, when they need it. The FDA is collaborating with patient groups, health care providers, the medical device industry, and housing experts to build the Home as a Health Care Hub and we will keep the public informed as additional information becomes available.

Additional Resources:

# # #

Media Contact: FDA Office of Media Affairs, 301-796-4540

Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, radiation-emitting electronic products, and for regulating tobacco products.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-roundup-april-23-2024-302125170.html

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration