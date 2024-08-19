Fapon Biotech Delivers Antigen Diagnostic Solutions to Help Control Monkeypox Outbreak in Africa

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fapon Biotech is a global leader in the In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) industry, with a steadfast commitment to advancing global health by providing innovative diagnostic solutions. As the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) on Aug 14, Fapon Biotech reaffirms its commitment by providing antigen diagnostic products addressing this emerging threat.

Since the outbreak of monkeypox in 2022, Fapon Biotech has been continuously developing and upgrading its raw materials solutions for monkeypox antigen rapid tests. Fapon’s products for monkeypox detection have high sensitivity, high specificity, and demonstrate no cross-reactivity with non-OPXVs such as the varicella-zoster virus. Fapon Biotech’s solutions are developed to offer more effective and accessible testing options, particularly for low- and middle-income countries and regions, thereby facilitating rapid diagnosis in such areas.

In 2023, the increased global circulation of the monkeypox virus heightened the demand for diagnostics, altogether demonstrating a clear need for simplified, automated, and accessible assay that are available outside laboratories. In response, to enhance access to quality-assured, accurate, and accessible monkeypox diagnostics, WHO specified a target product profile designed for decentralized use, including in community settings. This measure has encouraged more IVD companies to develop POCT products, that are more convenient and accessible for screening and diagnosis in rural environments and areas with limited healthcare resources.

In the ongoing battle against the spread of monkeypox, Fapon Biotech stands committed to leveraging its expertise to fight this global public health issue and assist its global partners in the development of monkeypox diagnostic rapid tests. To explore how Fapon Biotech can assist or collaborate, please email us at market@fapon.com

With over 20 years of experience, Fapon Biotech has played a pivotal role in developing IVD solutions to prevent the spread of infectious disease agents such as HIV, hepatitis C, syphilis, malaria, dengue, and respiratory diseases.

Looking into the future, our extensive expertise in antibody design and cutting-edge technology, enables us to support the development of diagnostic tests that provide earlier detection and institution of treatment for the improvement of public health.

About Fapon Biotech

As a global leading in vitro diagnostics (IVD) enterprise, Fapon Biotech Inc. (referred to as “Fapon Biotech”) focuses on the future needs and trends of biotechnology development and is committed to providing global partners with high-performance IVD reagent raw materials, reagent services and innovative open instrument platforms.

Fapon Biotech aims to enable the development of the diagnostics industry with our global partners, to achieve the mission of “Delivering earlier, more accurate, convenient and accessible diagnostics for everyone”.

