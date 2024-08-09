SUBSCRIBE
Eyenovia to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results on Monday, August 12th

August 9, 2024 | 
1 min read

Company to host an investor conference call and webcast at 4:30pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), an ophthalmic company with two FDA-approved products and a late-stage asset in pediatric progressive myopia, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Monday, August 12th, 2024, after the markets close. Following the release, Eyenovia management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial and operating results.

Participants should dial 1-877-407-9039 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8470 (international) and reference Conference ID# 13747356.

To access the Call me™ feature, which avoids having to wait for an operator, click here.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available here and on the investor relations page of the Company’s corporate website at www.eyenovia.com.

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Eyenovia’s website for one year.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. is an ophthalmic technology company commercializing Mydcombi™ (tropicamide and phenylephrine hydrochloride ophthalmic spray) 1%/2.5% for mydriasis, Clobetasol Propionate Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.05% for postsurgical inflammation and pain, and developing the Optejet® device for use both in connection with its own drug-device therapeutic product for pediatric progressive myopia as well as out-licensing for additional indications. For more information, please visit Eyenovia.com.

For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

Eyenovia Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
John Gandolfo
Chief Financial Officer
jgandolfo@eyenovia.com

Eyenovia Investor Contact:
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
eric@lifesciadvisors.com
(646) 751-4363

Eyenovia Media Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
Norbert Lowe
Vice President, Commercial Operations
nlowe@eyenovia.com

