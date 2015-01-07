SUBSCRIBE
ExThera Medical Joins Battelle Team To Work On DARPA’s DLT Program, Aimed At Developing A Medical Device For Treating Sepsis

January 7, 2015 
1 min read

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExThera Medical Corporation has joined a team led by Battelle that is developing a Dialysis-Like Therapeutics (DLT) device to treat sepsis. ExThera plans to work with Battelle and NxStage Medical (NXTM), Inc. on a contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, to develop an innovative, new medical device.

ExThera is a pioneer in the development of broad-spectrum therapeutic devices to treat life-threatening bloodstream infections. As part of the DLT Program, Battelle will perform safety and efficacy studies on ExThera’s second-generation Seraph® Microbind® Affinity Blood Filter (Seraph).

“Each year there are 1.8 million new cases of bloodstream infection in the U.S. and Europe, causing patients serious complications and imposing a major cost burden on health care systems. With fewer anti-infective drugs being developed, and the continuing emergence of new drug-resistant pathogens, ExThera’s sorbent hemoperfusion device should become an important new tool for critical care clinicians.” Bob Ward, CEO, ExThera Medical.

