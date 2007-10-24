SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Experimental Cancer Pharmaceuticals Under Trial

October 24, 2007 | 
1 min read

A potent and selective inhibitor of the mitotic kinesin CENP-E (GSK923295A) demonstrates a novel mechanism of inhibiting tumor cell proliferation and shows activity against a broad panel of human tumor cell lines in vitro: Abstract A 111.A first-in-class, targeted investigational therapy specifically designed to inhibit a single protein that functions only during cell division shows potent activity in a broad range of cancer cell lines, say researchers from GlaxoSmithKline. Because the compound is so specifically targeted, it may help reduce some of the more common toxic side effects of chemotherapy, they say.

Preclinical
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Drug Development
Kezar Cuts Lupus Program After Patient Deaths, Focuses on Autoimmune Hepatitis
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Poznan, Poland – October 29, 2020: The Glaxosmithkline headquarters office building in Poznan. LOGO. GaxoSmithKline also called GSK is a British pharmaceutical company.
Infectious disease
GSK, ViiV Tout 99% Effectiveness for Long-Acting HIV PrEP as Gilead Gains Ground
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Bavarian Nordic's sign outside its facility in Germany
Vaccines
Bavarian Nordic’s Jynneos Elicits ‘Robust’ Mpox Antibody Response in Adolescents: Study
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Lymphoma
BMS’ Opdivo Bests Pfizer’s Adcetris in Late-Stage Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Study
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac