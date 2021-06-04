EXELEAD HELPS MANUFACTURE PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE

Pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company delivers first vaccine batch to Pfizer

INDIANAPOLIS — E xelead , Inc. , a contract development and manufacturing company providing complex medicines to customers and their patients, delivered its first vaccine precursor batch manufactured at its facility, as part of an agreement with Pfizer for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. In its recently expanded, state-of-the-art facilities, Exelead is supporting production of the vaccine by dedicating a portion of its manufacturing capacity to this effort.

“We are extremely proud to be part of the manufacture of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, knowing our work has the potential to help millions of people,” said John Rigg, Chief Executive Officer of Exelead. “As a leader in complex drug manufacturing, Exelead is committed to leveraging our manufacturing capabilities and years of experience to help support the supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and increase the number of doses available.”

“We are excited to partner with Exelead on the manufacture of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. The support Pfizer, and our partner BioNTech, receive from our contract manufacturer partners is one of several ways we’ve ramped up our manufacturing capabilities to produce more doses of our COVID-19 vaccine,” said Kevin Nepveux, Vice President, Pfizer Global Supply.

As a specialist in manufacturing pharmaceuticals, including lipid nanoparticles, Exelead is leveraging its expertise within the space to support vaccine delivery. Through this agreement with Pfizer, Exelead anticipates adding up to 50 new jobs.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which is based on BioNTech proprietary mRNA technology, was developed by both BioNTech and Pfizer. BioNTech is the Marketing Authorization Holder in the European Union, and the holder of emergency use authorizations or equivalent in the United States (jointly with Pfizer), United Kingdom, Canada and other countries in advance of a planned application for full marketing authorizations in these countries.

About Exelead:

Exelead provides specialized medicines to customers and the patients they serve. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Exelead focuses on advancing patient health by bringing complex biologics, gene therapies, and vaccines to market. For more than 25 years, Exelead has been and continues to be on the forefront of liposome, lipid nanoparticle and pegylation manufacturing technologies. Through collaborations with its expanding client network, Exelead provides medicines in over 20 countries worldwide. To learn more about Exelead, visit ExeleadBioPharma.com.