Exagen to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 5, 2024

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing, will release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, before the market opens on Monday, August 5, 2024. John Aballi, Exagen’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company’s results at 8:30 AM ET (5:30 AM PT).



Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (201) 389-0918 (U.S.) or (877) 407-0890 (international). Participants wishing to access the call via webcast should use the link posted on the Exagen investor relations website at investors.exagen.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available until Monday, August 19, 2024, at 11:59 PM ET (8:59 PM PT). Interested parties may access the replay of the conference call by dialing (201) 612-7415 (U.S.) or (877) 660-6853 (international) using passcode 13747595. Additionally, a recording of the webcast will be available using the link on the Exagen investor relations website approximately one hour after the call concludes.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is a leading provider of autoimmune testing and its purpose as an organization is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision making with the goal of improving patients’ clinical outcomes. Exagen is located in San Diego County, California.

For more information, please visit Exagen.com or follow @ExagenInc on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Contact:

Ryan Douglas

Exagen Inc.

ir@exagen.com

760.560.1525