Exactech Announces First Shoulder Surgeries Using Comprehensive Trauma Shoulder Plates

New Trauma Technology Expands Exactech’s Equinoxe Shoulder System with Solutions for Proximal Humerus Fractures.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exactech, a global medical technology leader, announced first surgeries debuting the comprehensive Equinoxe® PHx™ System that received FDA 510(k) clearance in September 2023, marking a significant milestone in advancing shoulder trauma care.

The PHx System introduces a proximal humerus locking plate system that allows surgeons to accommodate different fractures to tailor care to patient needs. The 20-plate system includes the novel Exac-Loc™ Screws that feature patented Exac-Loc technology which uses deployable and retractable talons that are designed for additional fracture stabilization by increasing the surface area of fixation into the proximal humeral bone.

The system’s goal of providing unparalleled flexibility and options for managing fractures based on individual patient characteristics was emphasized by Kenneth Egol, M.D. of NYU Langone, “Our aim was to develop a comprehensive system that transcends current limitations, offering a myriad of options tailored to each patient’s anatomy, bone quality, fracture type and lifestyle.”

The modernized implant designs, featuring additional calcar screw options and innovative screw configurations, were introduced to the market by Markus Scheibel, M.D., of Schulthess Clinic Zurich and Charite University, at the Paris International Shoulder Course (PISC) earlier this year.

The PHx System expands the company’s extensive shoulder portfolio under their flagship Equinoxe Shoulder System that enables surgeons to seamlessly transition from primary shoulder procedures to complex reconstructions without the need for stem removal.

“This new system provides not only a much-improved set of traditional plates for proximal humerus fixation, but also a novel “Victory” plate designed around the importance of tuberosity fixation, a dedicated small-profile plate for the greater tuberosity, and talon technology designed to minimize head settling,” said Joaquin Sanchez-Sotelo, M.D., Ph.D., American Shoulder and Elbow Society (ASES) President Elect, of the Division of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery at Mayo Clinic.

Designed by world-renowned trauma and shoulder specialist team, Kenneth Egol, M.D., Franz Kralinger, M.D., Markus Scheibel, M.D., George Athwal, M.D. and Joaquin Sanchez-Sotelo, M.D., the PHx system is designed to optimize anatomic fixation to secure and retain proximal humerus fractures.

“Every element of this next generation proximal humeral locking plating system was carefully designed to help orthopedic surgeons achieve anatomic reconstruction for a spectrum of proximal humeral fracture patterns across a range of patient anatomies,” said Chris Roche, Exactech Senior Vice President of Extremities.

The Equinoxe PHx System is scheduled to expand to limited US launch in Q3 of 2024, with plans to enter additional markets in 2025.

About Exactech

Exactech is a global medical technology leader that empowers orthopaedic surgeons with innovative implants, surgical instruments and the Active Intelligence® (AI) ecosystem of smart technologies to give patients EXACTLY what they need to regain mobility. Visit www.exac.com for more information and connect with us on LinkedIn, Vumedi, YouTube, Instagram and X.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exactech-announces-first-shoulder-surgeries-using-comprehensive-trauma-shoulder-plates-302170450.html

SOURCE Exactech, Inc