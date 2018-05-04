Evolve Biologics™ Reaches Major Milestones in Phase III Trial for PlasmaCap™ IG (Intravenous Immunoglobulin), Including Dosing of First Pediatric Patient

PlasmaCap EBA is an innovative technology for efficient capture of plasma proteins at high yields and purities. PlasmaCap EBA uses proprietary affinity adsorbents in expanded bed adsorption (EBA) chromatography to capture plasma proteins directly from plasma or fractionated plasma materials without the use of precipitating solvents such as ethanol. Through substantial development efforts, PlasmaCap EBA has been able to achieve significant capture yields for major plasma proteins of therapeutic value.

About Evolve Biologics™

Evolve Biologics, a division of Therapure Biopharma Inc., is a leader in the development and commercialization of plasma-derived therapeutics, using its proprietary PlasmaCap EBA purification technology to more efficiently and effectively meet growing global patient demand for these life-saving products. The Company is currently in the process of commercializing an exciting and innovative portfolio of product candidates, including IVIG, (intravenous immunoglobulin) which is in advanced stages of regulatory approval in Canada and the United States, and Albumin (human serum albumin). The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit www.evolvebiologics.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All opinions, forecasts, projections, future plans or other statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties regarding the matters described in this press release such as our ability to treat patients for one year in our IVIG trial and our ability to file a BLA with the FDA on the data generated from this IVIG trial as well as the impact it may have on Therapure Biopharma Inc. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Therapure Biopharma Inc. does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason, except as required by law.

Evolve Biologics™ is a trademark of Therapure Biopharma Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180504005168/en/