Evolent to Release Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, February 22, 2024

Company to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a company that specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make health care simpler and more affordable, today announced it will release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5 p.m. ET. Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference found on Evolent’s investor relations website, https://ir.evolenthealth.com. Analysts interested in asking questions during the live call should dial 855.940.9467, or 412.317.6034 for international callers, and reference the “Evolent call” 15 minutes prior to the call. An audio playback of the conference call will be available on Evolent’s investor relations website for 90 days after the call. Upcoming Investor Events Additionally, the company announced that its executive management team will participate in upcoming investor conferences. A live audio-only webcast and replay for these events will be available, if applicable, on the investor relations section of Evolent’s website at https://ir.evolenthealth.com, unless otherwise noted below. Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts , on Monday, March 4, 2024. A live broadcast of management’s presentation will take place at 1:30 p.m. ET .

, on Monday, March 4, 2024. A live broadcast of management’s presentation will take place at . Jefferies Annual Jefferies Value-Based Healthcare Summit at W South Beach, Miami Beach, Florida , on Monday, March 11, 2024. A webcast of this event will not be available due to event format.

, on Monday, March 11, 2024. A webcast of this event will not be available due to event format. Barclays 26 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at the Lowes Miami Beach Hotel on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 . The presentation time will be posted on Evolent’s website.

Annual Global Healthcare Conference at the Lowes Miami Beach Hotel on . The presentation time will be posted on Evolent’s website. Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference, held virtually on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The presentation time will be posted on Evolent’s website. About Evolent

Evolent (NYSE: EVH) specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make health care simpler and more affordable. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolent.com. Contacts:

Seth R. Frank

Vice President, Investor Relations

Evolent

sfrank@evolent.com

571-895-3919 (W) View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolent-to-release-fourth-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-thursday-february-22-2024-302044062.html SOURCE Evolent Health, Inc.