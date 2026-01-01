Jake Becraft is the CEO and co-founder of Strand Therapeutics, and serves on its Board of Directors. Together with colleagues at MIT’s renowned Synthetic Biology Center, he led the development of the world’s first synthetic biology programming language for mRNA. He serves on the board of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio). Jake received his Ph.D. in Biological Engineering and Synthetic Biology from MIT.

Beyond Strand, Jake has become one of biotech’s visible voices on U.S. clinical trial policy, testifying before the U.S. House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and writing in The Washington Post on expanding patient access to first-in-human trials. Previously, he also served as a Science and Technology advisor to legislators in the Massachusetts State Legislature.