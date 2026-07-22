SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Enpro Announces Date for Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

July 22, 2026 | 
1 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enpro Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will release financial results for the second quarter of 2026 on Tuesday, August 4, at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Eric Vaillancourt, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joe Bruderek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the company’s performance at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



The conference call will be webcast live at https://www.enpro.com, and may also be accessed via telephone at 1-877-407-0832, using the code 13750603. The webcast and telephone line will open approximately 10 minutes before the call. Second quarter 2026 financial results and an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the company’s website.

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, industrial process, commercial vehicle, sustainable power generation, aerospace, food and biopharma, photonics and life sciences. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information, visit the company’s website at https://www.enpro.com.


Contacts

Investor Contacts:
James Gentile
Vice President, Investor Relations

Jenny Yee
Corporate Access Specialist

Phone: 704-731-1527
Email: investor.relations@enpro.com

Enpro Inc.
5605 Carnegie Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
www.enpro.com

North Carolina Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Partnership handshake with world map background. Business concept
Earnings
Novartis stays ‘geography-agnostic’ in dealmaking amid flurry of China deals
July 21, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Paper plane go to success goal vector business financial concept start up, leadership, creative idea symbol paper art style
Earnings
Q2 earnings arrive as pharma picks up steam, buoyed by dealmaking, policy tailwinds
July 15, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Man walking through a glowing upward arrow shaped doorway with light streaming in from the sky outside, hope, success, 3d render
Alzheimer’s disease
AAIC 2026: Tau-targeted Alzheimer’s treatments heat up while amyloid therapies persist
July 10, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney
Approved and confirmed document file with check mark icon flat cartoon, concept of agreement or contract symbol with checkmark, accepted or certified license paper form pictogram isolated image
Manufacturing
Eli Lilly and Regeneron among 7 companies picked for FDA PreCheck pilot program
July 1, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor