ENDRA Life Sciences to Participate in The Benchmark Company’s 12th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

November 27, 2023 | 
ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announces that management will be participating in The Benchmark Company’s 12th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference being held Thursday, December 7, 2023 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. Management will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with ENDRA, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, please click here.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology which characterizes tissue similar to an MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with the more than 700,000 ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor steatotic liver disease (SLD) (formerly known as NAFLD-NASH), a chronic liver disease spectrum that affects over two billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

