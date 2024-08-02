EmVenio’s clinical research sites at Prime Healthcare hospitals now open in Dallas and Atlanta

Pre-study visits now available for clinical research organizations and trial sponsors

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EmVenio Research announced today it has opened two dedicated research centers within the Prime Healthcare hospital system, located in the greater Dallas and Atlanta areas. The sites are currently open for pre-study visits for clinical research organizations and clinical trial sponsors to assess the space, meet on-site staff and explore their capabilities to conduct various clinical trials. The two organizations established a partnership for EmVenio researchers to conduct clinical trials at Prime Healthcare hospitals and offer patients improved access to clinical research.

“The lack of research sites within a community limits availability for patient participation and hinders sponsor enrollment opportunities, which in turn can impact overall study timelines,” said Thad Wolfram, EmVenio’s President. “These sites will appeal to those looking to reach new community-based participant populations, as well as net new participants, thus allowing trials to enroll faster and wrap more quickly. Both of these Prime hospital locations are in optimal proximity to populations lacking access to research and not historically represented in many research findings. The EmVenio Research Center at Prime Healthcare provides a convenient, favorable option for qualified participants and creates a familiar space for patients to feel welcome.”

EmVenio and Prime Healthcare partnered with the shared mission to provide quality, clinical research among underrepresented populations. Both organizations are dedicated to analyzing social determinants of health, using that data to identify communities lacking access to care and bringing that care to them, inclusive of access to clinical trials. EmVenio’s presence within the Prime Healthcare system offers hospital physicians the opportunity to engage in clinical research professionally, as well as offer research as a care option to their patients. In addition to the Dallas and Atlanta sites, EmVenio will open additional research sites in 2024 at Prime hospitals in Michigan and Kansas and has further plans to double its capacity in 2025.

“Creating access to care is a primary driver to Prime Healthcare’s success and ensuring the best quality outcomes for our patients, and this partnership with EmVenio is a new and unique opportunity to offer clinical trials to our patients as a readily accessible option for care,” said Dr. Sunny Bhatia, President and Chief Medical Officer of Prime Healthcare. “We are excited to be part of the movement to deliver clinical trial access to a wider population.”

The EmVenio-Prime research site in the Dallas area is located on the campus of Dallas Medical Center at 9 Medical Parkway, Suite108-Plaza 4 in Farmers Branch. The Atlanta area location is at the Southern Regional Medical Center, located at 33 Upper Riverdale Road S.W., Suite 114 in Riverdale. Appointments for pre-study visits are available by request at emvenio.com/contact .

EmVenio also operates independent mobile community research sites in both cities. Its partnership with Prime Healthcare provides added convenience and access to diverse communities to participate in clinical trials. EmVenio’s model for widened access is designed to draw new patients into the clinical trial ecosystem and challenge the traditional model of clinical trials that often result in repeat patient saturation and skewed research findings not reflective of the whole population’s demographic makeup.

About EmVenio Research

EmVenio Research, a PCM Trials Company, provides a scalable network of clinical trial sites strategically located in underrepresented communities to engage a diverse patient demographic. Our extensive global network comprises highly skilled clinicians, leading principal investigators, and cutting-edge research sites, allowing us to deliver high-quality clinical research services that prioritize reducing the burden on patient participation. Visitto learn more.

About Prime Healthcare

Ontario

California

Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 44 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems with nearly 45,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a not-for-profit public charity. Based in, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by Truven Health Analytics. To learn more, please visit

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emvenios-clinical-research-sites-at-prime-healthcare-hospitals-now-open-in-dallas-and-atlanta-302211613.html

SOURCE EmVenio Research