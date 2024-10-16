Sanofi commits $18 million to Howard University College of Medicine, Meharry Medical College, and Morehouse School of Medicine to increase diversity in clinical studies

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanofi announced today it will contribute $18 million to three Historically Black Medical Schools to help the institutions work to increase diversity in clinical studies. The investment over 10 years is aimed at strengthening Centers of Excellence in clinical study diversity at Howard University College of Medicine, Meharry Medical College, and Morehouse School of Medicine.

Funding will be used to hire clinical research staff, establish infrastructure such as online chat services and pharmacy upgrades, create customized training programs, and more. Each of the Centers of Excellence have their own specific needs, which will help them harness their insights into the underrepresented communities they serve as they seek to increase representation and improve diversity in clinical studies.

Lionel Bascles

SVP, Global Head of Clinical Trials and Operations, Sanofi

“At Sanofi, our mission is to chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives, and this means all people’s lives, regardless of their race or ethnicity. By partnering with these three esteemed Historically Black College and University medical schools, we hope to facilitate new inroads to communities that have been underrepresented in healthcare for far too long. Increasing diversity and inclusion is essential to the research and development of medicines and vaccines for people of all backgrounds.”

Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD, FACOG

Morehouse School of Medicine

President and CEO,

“Morehouse School of Medicine is exceptionally grateful to Sanofi for this investment in our clinical study diversity Center of Excellence. We look forward to a robust partnership as we work to increase diversity in clinical studies and develop advanced opportunities for researchers, leading to greater health equity. More diversity in clinical studies will ensure traditionally underserved populations receive the very latest cutting-edge therapeutic innovations.”

Sanofi is a global innovator in the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion space, including by pioneering the international effort A Million Conversations to examine trust gaps in the healthcare system. In the U.S., Sanofi and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) announced a strategic partnership in July that is aimed at advancing health equity for Black and underserved communities.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives. Our team, across the world, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

Media Relations

| + 33 6 25 09 14 25 |

Evan Berland

| +1 215 432 0234 |

Timothy Gilbert | + 1 516 521 2929 | timothy.gilbert@sanofi.com

Investor Relations

Thomas Kudsk Larsen

|+ 44 7545 513 693 || + 33 6 47 04 12 11 |

Arnaud Delépine

| + 33 6 73 69 36 93 |

Corentine Driancourt

| + 33 6 40 56 92 21 |

Felix Lauscher | + 1 908 612 7239 | felix.lauscher@sanofi.com

Tarik Elgoutni| + 1 617 710 3587 | tarik.elgoutni@sanofi.com

Nathalie Pham | + 33 7 85 93 30 17 | nathalie.pham@sanofi.com

Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements

December 31, 2023

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions, and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans” and similar expressions. Although Sanofi’s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including post marketing, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug, device or biological application that may be filed for any such product candidates as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates, the fact that product candidates if approved may not be commercially successful, the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic alternatives, Sanofi’s ability to benefit from external growth opportunities, to complete related transactions and/or obtain regulatory clearances, risks associated with intellectual property and any related pending or future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, trends in exchange rates and prevailing interest rates, volatile economic and market conditions, cost containment initiatives and subsequent changes thereto, and the impact that pandemics or other global crises may have on us, our customers, suppliers, vendors, and other business partners, and the financial condition of any one of them, as well as on our employees and on the global economy as a whole. The risks and uncertainties also include the uncertainties discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by Sanofi, including those listed under “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Sanofi’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended. Other than as required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

All trademarks mentioned in this press release are the property of the Sanofi group.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanofi-commits-18-million-to-howard-university-college-of-medicine-meharry-medical-college-and-morehouse-school-of-medicine-to-increase-diversity-in-clinical-studies-302276979.html

SOURCE Sanofi